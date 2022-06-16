Teams, cancer survivors needed for Coles County Relay for Life

MATTOON — Coles County Relay For Life organizers have scheduled a planning meeting for Monday, June 20, as they seek cancer survivors, teams and other volunteers to take part in the 2022 fundraiser for the American Cancer Society.
Kathy Beals, one of the event organizers, said the Relay for Life that will be held from 3 to 10 p.m. Aug. 20 at Peterson Park in Mattoon has a theme of “LIFE may be a TWISTER, but SORRY Cancer, we’re in it to win it!”
She said the event will offers games along with this theme, as well as entertainment, an opening ceremony, luminaria lighting, and cancer survivor recognition.
Relay for Life features teams of volunteers walking laps around the Grimes Field baseball diamond at Peterson Park, and setting up campsite booths nearby to sell concessions and other fundraising items.
Beals said they would love to have new and returning Relay for Life teams join the event, including helping with planning and set up work. She said event organizers will hold a campsite selection meeting at 6 p.m. followed by a planning meeting right afterwards at approximately 7 p.m. Monday in the Peterson Park pavilion. She said planning meeting attendees will discuss the 2022 Relay and any ideas they may have for making the event bigger and better.
"We need you, Relay needs you, cancer survivors need you, and those who have lost the battle to cancer need you to be their voice," Beals said. "So, please join us in the fight against cancer and let’s win the game by finding a cure."
The Relay for Life will be preceded by a survivor breakfast that will be held from 8 to 10 a.m. Aug. 13 at the Mattoon American Legion post, 1903 Maple Ave. More information about volunteering at the Relay or attending the breakfast as a survivor or caregiver is available by contacting Beals at 217-273-1687 or fellow event organizer Jessica Seeley at 217-254-5049.
1 of 7
Coles County Relay For Life
Cancer survivors finish up their celebratory lap of Peterson Park in Mattoon Saturday evening (September 18, 2010) during the Coles County Relay for Life opening ceremonies. (Photo by Ken Trevarthan/Mattoon Journal Gazette).
Coles County Relay for Life online chair Mark Richardson looks at some of the names of those taken by cancer as he steadies a projection screen Saturday night (September 18, 2010) during the relay's luminaria lap at Peterson Park in Mattoon. (Photo by Ken Trevarthan/Mattoon Journal Gazette).
Baptists Believin' In A Cure team members Lily Laij and Susan Doty make tacos in a bowl Saturday night (September 18, 2010) at the team's fundraising booth during the Coles County Relay for Life at Peterson Park in Mattoon. (Photo by Ken Trevarthan/Mattoon Journal Gazette).
Singer Ashlea Nelms of Lawrenceville performs Saturday night (September 18, 2010) on the Coles County Relay for Life stage as the walkers make their rounds of Peterson Park in Mattoon. (Photo by Ken Trevarthan/Mattoon Journal Gazette).
Camp decorations for the Coles County Relay for Life's theme 'Seasons of Hope' include a Christmas tree at the J. T.'s Cubbies team campsite Saturday (September 18, 2010) at Peterson Park in Mattoon. (Photo by Ken Trevarthan/Mattoon Journal Gazette)
Lit luminaria lining the Coles County Relay for Life walking course Saturday night (September 18, 2010) at Peterson Park in Mattoon glow in memory of those who fell to cancer and in honor of those who survive. (Photo by Ken Trevarthan/Mattoon Journal Gazette).
Kristen Watson and her eleven-year-old son Jacob, both of Mattoon, play with a giant-sized version of the Connect Four game Saturday night (September 18, 2010) during the Coles County Relay for Life at Peterson Park in Mattoon. (Photo by Ken Trevarthan/Mattoon Journal Gazette).
Images from the American Cancer Society Coles County Relay for Life at Peterson Park in Mattoon.
1 of 7
Coles County Relay For Life
Cancer survivors finish up their celebratory lap of Peterson Park in Mattoon Saturday evening (September 18, 2010) during the Coles County Relay for Life opening ceremonies. (Photo by Ken Trevarthan/Mattoon Journal Gazette).
Ken Trevarthan
Coles County Relay For Life
Coles County Relay for Life online chair Mark Richardson looks at some of the names of those taken by cancer as he steadies a projection screen Saturday night (September 18, 2010) during the relay's luminaria lap at Peterson Park in Mattoon. (Photo by Ken Trevarthan/Mattoon Journal Gazette).
Ken Trevarthan
Coles County Relay For Life
Baptists Believin' In A Cure team members Lily Laij and Susan Doty make tacos in a bowl Saturday night (September 18, 2010) at the team's fundraising booth during the Coles County Relay for Life at Peterson Park in Mattoon. (Photo by Ken Trevarthan/Mattoon Journal Gazette).
Ken Trevarthan
Coles County Relay For Life
Singer Ashlea Nelms of Lawrenceville performs Saturday night (September 18, 2010) on the Coles County Relay for Life stage as the walkers make their rounds of Peterson Park in Mattoon. (Photo by Ken Trevarthan/Mattoon Journal Gazette).
Ken Trevarthan
Coles County Relay For Life
Camp decorations for the Coles County Relay for Life's theme 'Seasons of Hope' include a Christmas tree at the J. T.'s Cubbies team campsite Saturday (September 18, 2010) at Peterson Park in Mattoon. (Photo by Ken Trevarthan/Mattoon Journal Gazette)
Ken Trevarthan
Coles County Relay For Life
Lit luminaria lining the Coles County Relay for Life walking course Saturday night (September 18, 2010) at Peterson Park in Mattoon glow in memory of those who fell to cancer and in honor of those who survive. (Photo by Ken Trevarthan/Mattoon Journal Gazette).
Ken Trevarthan
Coles County Relay For Life
Kristen Watson and her eleven-year-old son Jacob, both of Mattoon, play with a giant-sized version of the Connect Four game Saturday night (September 18, 2010) during the Coles County Relay for Life at Peterson Park in Mattoon. (Photo by Ken Trevarthan/Mattoon Journal Gazette).
Ken Trevarthan
Contact Rob Stroud at (217) 238-6861. Follow him on Twitter: @TheRobStroud