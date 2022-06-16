Teams, cancer survivors needed for Coles County Relay for Life

MATTOON — Coles County Relay For Life organizers have scheduled a planning meeting for Monday, June 20, as they seek cancer survivors, teams and other volunteers to take part in the 2022 fundraiser for the American Cancer Society.

Kathy Beals, one of the event organizers, said the Relay for Life that will be held from 3 to 10 p.m. Aug. 20 at Peterson Park in Mattoon has a theme of “LIFE may be a TWISTER, but SORRY Cancer, we’re in it to win it!”

She said the event will offers games along with this theme, as well as entertainment, an opening ceremony, luminaria lighting, and cancer survivor recognition.

Relay for Life features teams of volunteers walking laps around the Grimes Field baseball diamond at Peterson Park, and setting up campsite booths nearby to sell concessions and other fundraising items.

Beals said they would love to have new and returning Relay for Life teams join the event, including helping with planning and set up work. She said event organizers will hold a campsite selection meeting at 6 p.m. followed by a planning meeting right afterwards at approximately 7 p.m. Monday in the Peterson Park pavilion. She said planning meeting attendees will discuss the 2022 Relay and any ideas they may have for making the event bigger and better.

"We need you, Relay needs you, cancer survivors need you, and those who have lost the battle to cancer need you to be their voice," Beals said. "So, please join us in the fight against cancer and let’s win the game by finding a cure."

The Relay for Life will be preceded by a survivor breakfast that will be held from 8 to 10 a.m. Aug. 13 at the Mattoon American Legion post, 1903 Maple Ave. More information about volunteering at the Relay or attending the breakfast as a survivor or caregiver is available by contacting Beals at 217-273-1687 or fellow event organizer Jessica Seeley at 217-254-5049.

