The Chicago Bears’ chance to mold QB Justin Fields begins at this weekend’s rookie camp

Right now, the Bears are emphasizing baby steps with Fields, particularly for their three-practice orientation at rookie camp this weekend. Quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator John DeFilippo has met with Fields over Zoom to discuss the prerequisites for the young quarterback’s early advancement, including some basic but important pre-snap responsibilities.

It’s about command, DeFilippo noted.

“Show the other 10 guys in that huddle that you have some command and you’ve been working your butt off on the plays,” DeFilippo said. ”It’s knowing the cadence, knowing where to go with the football. This is not going to be a very in depth installation in terms of the amount of plays (we put in), the amount of formations, shifts and motions and that sort of thing. But I want to see him grasp those building blocks of becoming a starting quarterback in the league.”

The Bears’ developmental plan for Fields will have to be detailed yet flexible. On draft weekend, Nagy was giddy for the chance to begin putting that plan into action with Fields. Nagy labeled his rookie quarterback as “focused,” “super mature” and “competitive as hell.”