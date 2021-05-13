The Chicago Bears’ chance to mold QB Justin Fields begins at this weekend’s rookie camp

If Ohio State offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson was forced to pick one play from Justin Fields’ signature game as a college quarterback, he’d need a few minutes to sift through the choices. After all, Fields fired 28 passes and ran eight times during the Buckeyes’ 49-28 upset of Clemson in the College Football Playoff. He threw for 385 yards with six touchdown passes that night in New Orleans, including a 56-yard, third-quarter kill shot to receiver Chris Olave.
Three times Fields turned red zone opportunities into touchdowns with well-placed fastballs to his tight ends — two to Jeremy Ruckert, another to Luke Farrell.
“A couple of drive shots in there,” Wilson said.
There was also the 9-yard, sprint-out dart to Olave for a touchdown that came just two snaps after Fields took a nasty helmet-to-the-ribs shot from linebacker James Skalski.
“That’s a competitor making a play,” Wilson said. “Right after he got whacked. Just another example that he can play through crap.”
But if you’re looking for a moment that demonstrated Fields’ continued growth and comfort as a quarterback, Wilson points to the second play of Ohio State’s second drive, a first down from the Buckeyes 34-yard line.
Fields badly wanted to swing for the fences with Olave going deep down the left sideline and Garrett Wilson working up the field out of the slot on the same side. But against a blitz, Fields quickly recognized a forced deep ball might be ill advised and instead climbed the pocket to sling a swing pass to his right to running back Trey Sermon.
Sermon caught the pass with open turf ahead, picking up a first down and racing 32 yards to help set up Ohio State’s first touchdown.
YouTube-quality stuff? Probably not.
Still, for Wilson, it was a prime example of efficiency, of growth, a showcase of Fields’ feel for the game and ability to orchestrate.
“Pretty neat,” Wilson said, with a coach’s nod of approval. “Big play.”
Later in the game, when Fields found Olave for the TD bomb, it came on a similar play design, only this time against a look Fields knew he could beat. But that first quarter decision — swing for contact and put it in play — impressed Wilson just as much.
“It was basically the same play in terms of the route spacing and the same concept,” Wilson said. “But Justin understood to check it down.”
Fields’ first practice as a Bears quarterback will come Friday afternoon at Halas Hall. His orientation will begin with Bears coach Matt Nagy schooling him on the touchdown-to-checkdown mentality he wants from his quarterbacks. For Nagy, an aggressive mindset is a must, requiring a desire to find the biggest possible gain and work backwards when those splash plays don’t present themselves.
Fields shouldn’t have much trouble embracing that think-big approach. That was, after all, one of his biggest strengths at Ohio State, where he had 63 touchdowns passes and only nine interceptions in 22 games. But Fields is also learning how to identify drive-sustaining completions and, in some cases, shrewd throwaways.
“When you’re the quarterback, sometimes it’s just about how well you’re managing everything around you,” Wilson said. “Sometimes the ideal management is get rid of it, take the incompletion and go to the next play.”
Wilson understands why the city of Chicago went gaga two weeks ago when the Bears lucked into Fields, snagging the standout quarterback with a Round 1 trade. Fields offers a rare blend of athleticism and intelligence and is capable of shredding defenses in so many different ways.
Out of the shotgun or under center. From the pocket or on the move. With his arms or his legs.
He can win games with sharply executed plays that unfold exactly as they were designed. He can also turn plays that unravel quickly into positive results.
Furthermore, Fields is tough, competitive and driven to get the best out of himself.
“If you’re a coach,” Wilson said, “he checks some boxes now where you’re really going to love him.”
Nagy and his coaching staff will start tapping into that energy Friday. Let the molding process begin.
“The Bears have a beautiful piece of clay that’s spinning around on the turntable,” Wilson said. “It’s going to be exciting for everyone to see what the finished product turns out to be.”
That said, Wilson emphasizes, the clay still lacks shape.
After sitting behind Jake Fromm during his freshman season at Georgia in 2018, Fields transferred to Ohio State. He was terrific for the Buckeyes in 2019. But in 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Fields missed out on the full load of spring practices. The Big Ten season then didn’t start until late October and was consistently interrupted. Practices were cancelled. Ohio State had games against Maryland, Illinois and Michigan wiped off their schedule as well.
The Buckeyes played only five regular season contests before facing Northwestern in the Big Ten championship and playing Clemson and Alabama in the College Football Playoff.
Those eight games were valuable, but it was far from a normal or complete season.
“That clay,” Wilson said, “ain’t been spinning a lot yet. It has a chance to be molded into something special. But right now? It’s still in that molding process. Justin is still so young.”
Fields’ growth will take time. It will require patience. There’s a lot he doesn’t know yet and a lot he hasn’t seen.
“For him, there will have to be some growth that comes just through playing,” Wilson said. “And sometimes there’s growth that comes from flopping around. There’s some ugliness you have to grow through.”
Right now, the Bears are emphasizing baby steps with Fields, particularly for their three-practice orientation at rookie camp this weekend. Quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator John DeFilippo has met with Fields over Zoom to discuss the prerequisites for the young quarterback’s early advancement, including some basic but important pre-snap responsibilities.
It’s about command, DeFilippo noted.
“Show the other 10 guys in that huddle that you have some command and you’ve been working your butt off on the plays,” DeFilippo said. ”It’s knowing the cadence, knowing where to go with the football. This is not going to be a very in depth installation in terms of the amount of plays (we put in), the amount of formations, shifts and motions and that sort of thing. But I want to see him grasp those building blocks of becoming a starting quarterback in the league.”
The Bears’ developmental plan for Fields will have to be detailed yet flexible. On draft weekend, Nagy was giddy for the chance to begin putting that plan into action with Fields. Nagy labeled his rookie quarterback as “focused,” “super mature” and “competitive as hell.”
“As we all grow with him, I think we’re going to sense that he really has a little bit of that ‘it’ factor to him,” Nagy said. “It’s going to be exciting for him to just come in here and learn how to be a professional quarterback. It’s not going to happen overnight.”
Wilson was the offensive coordinator at Oklahoma when Adrian Peterson was a Heisman Trophy runner-up. In Fields, Wilson said, he sees a similar love for the game, one that combines a youthful exuberance with a cutthroat edge.
“He’s that kid,” Wilson said. “He loves to practice. To him, it feels like he’s just going out in the backyard with a few friends.”
Fields’ first trip out to the yard at Halas Hall comes Friday afternoon.