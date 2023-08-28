MATTOON — Three motorists were injured as the result of a recent head-on collision at Charleston Avenue/Illinois Route 16 and Logan Ave.

According to a Mattoon Police Department crash report, the collision occurred as a pickup truck driven by Jerry W. Beaumont was heading west on Route 16 and then turned south on Logan at approximately 10:45 a.m. Friday.

The pickup then collided with an eastbound minivan driven by Deborah K. Hanson of Altamont. The pickup stopped in the intersection and the van ran off the roadway before stopping in the ditch near Walgreens.

Mitchell-Jerdan Ambulance Service crews took the two drivers of the two vehicles and a Mattoon Fire Department ambulance crew took the van's passenger, Michael L. Hanson of Altamont, to Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center for treatment of injuries.

Both units were towed from the scene due to disabling damage and airbag deployment. No citations were issued.

