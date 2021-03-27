Todd Vilardo: Grateful for those who have stuck together during pandemic

One of our district’s teachers phoned me recently to simply express appreciation for people who have made a positive difference in her personal and professional life during these pandemic times.
As many have, she reflected on the difficulties she has experienced, yet she spoke of a renewed purpose and renewed love for teaching.
Her words gave me pause to reflect on how the pandemic’s isolation and its subsequent divisiveness have created feelings of abandonment among many.
This wasn’t the first of such similar conversations in recent weeks. Another colleague reported of a need to heal personal wounds caused by the impact that opposing opinions around recent controversial topics have had on relationships.
Just as a caretaker’s words in telling a child to stop picking a scab can be applied to how life’s emotional wounds need time to heal, lessons we teach children can have lasting impact.
In the spirit of Robert Fulghum’s book "All I Really Need to Know I Learned in Kindergarten," Aesop’s “The Bear and the Travelers” reminds me of how we are all fellow travelers who, by choosing to stick together along the way, can endure misfortune and arrive safely together, better equipped to meet the next challenge.
Two Travelers were on the road together when a Bear suddenly appeared on the scene. Before he observed them, one made for a tree at the side of the road and climbed up into the branches and hid there. The other was not so nimble as his companion; and, as he could not escape, he threw himself on the ground and pretended to be dead. The Bear came up and sniffed all round him, but he kept perfectly still and held his breath: for they say that a bear will not touch a dead body. The Bear took him for a corpse and went away. When the coast was clear, the Traveler in the tree came down and asked the other what it was the Bear had whispered to him when he put his mouth to his ear. The other replied, “He told me never again to travel with a friend who deserts you at the first sign of danger.”
The pandemic has been a Bear for many of us, creating not only physical but also emotional separation among those who had otherwise happily travelled together.
During these times, I am grateful to serve in a community filled with people who put others’ needs before their own, people who stick together at the first sign of danger and people who express gratitude for their fellow travelers.
For the approaching times, I look forward to traveling with everyone in our school community to bring our very best for kids each day, confident that our recent individual experiences will serve to strengthen our collective resolve to meet any unforeseen challenges ahead.