Tolono Unity engulfs Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central in flames 55-21

Tolono Unity showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central 55-21 in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 10.
The Rockets enjoyed a monstrous margin over the Grey Ghosts with a 49-21 lead heading to the fourth quarter.
The Rockets fought to a 35-14 intermission margin at the Grey Ghosts' expense.
The two teams dueled to an even start, with Tolono Unity and Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central settling for a 14-14 first-quarter knot.
In recent action on August 27, Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central faced off against Paxton-Buckley-Loda and Tolono Unity took on Fairbury Prairie Central on August 27 at Tolono Unity High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.