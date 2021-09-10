Too close for comfort: Chatham Glenwood edges Jacksonville 35-28

Early action on the scoreboard pushed Chatham Glenwood to the front, and it stayed there to fend off Jacksonville 35-28 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

The clock was the only thing that stopped Chatham Glenwood, which enjoyed the upper hand in a 15-7 fourth quarter, too.

The scoreboard showed the Crimsons with a 21-20 lead over the Titans heading into the third quarter.

Jacksonville took a 14-6 lead over Chatham Glenwood heading to the intermission locker room.

Jacksonville started on steady ground by forging a 7-0 lead over Chatham Glenwood at the end of the first quarter.

