Too close for comfort: Chatham Glenwood edges Jacksonville 35-28

Early action on the scoreboard pushed Chatham Glenwood to the front, and it stayed there to fend off Jacksonville 35-28 in an Illinois high school football matchup.
The clock was the only thing that stopped Chatham Glenwood, which enjoyed the upper hand in a 15-7 fourth quarter, too.
The scoreboard showed the Crimsons with a 21-20 lead over the Titans heading into the third quarter.
Jacksonville took a 14-6 lead over Chatham Glenwood heading to the intermission locker room.
Jacksonville started on steady ground by forging a 7-0 lead over Chatham Glenwood at the end of the first quarter.
In recent action on August 27, Jacksonville faced off against Rochester and Chatham Glenwood took on Springfield on August 27 at Chatham Glenwood High School. For more, click here.
