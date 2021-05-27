Coates: Explore Midwest adventure in our special feature

After living in Los Angeles for most of her life, musician Maia Sharp moved to Nashville, where she settled in with the city’s songwriting community. She has collaborated with a diverse range of artists (Bonnie Raitt, Cher, Keb’ Mo’, Art Garfunkel, The Chicks), but the singer-songwriter-producer said some of her most meaningful work has been with Songwriting with Soldiers. “I take brief road trips two to three times a month to work for them,” Sharp said. “(It’s) an incredible organization that pairs a professional songwriter with veterans, active-duty service members, their family members … to turn their stories into songs.” Sharp’s latest album is “Mercy Rising.” She stays in touch with her fans at maiasharp.com, as well as Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/MaiaSharpOfficial), Twitter (https://twitter.com/maiasharp) and Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/maiasharpmusic/).