 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Southwest Airlines to offer 20 flights a day from O’Hare
0 comments
editor's pick

Southwest Airlines to offer 20 flights a day from O’Hare

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Southwest Airlines will begin flying out of O’Hare International Airport on Valentine’s Day, starting with 20 flights a day to cities including Nashville, Denver, Dallas, Baltimore and Phoenix.

The Dallas-based airline is Midway Airport’s biggest carrier and has served that airport for 35 years, but never operated flights from O’Hare, home to major hubs for both United Airlines and American Airlines.

Southwest said reduced flying during the pandemic gave Southwest an opening to expand to Chicago’s larger airport.

Midway will remain Southwest’s primary Chicago airport, with up to 200 flights a day in the coming months. Adding flights from a second Chicago airport gives travelers more options, Southwest said.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Need to get away?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Go away with ... Lisa Roth
Travel

Go away with ... Lisa Roth

Lisa Roth grew up in an artistic family. Her surgeon father was also an actor, her mother was a sculptor and her older brother, David Lee Roth, was the frontman for Van Halen. After a career as a nutritionist, Lisa Roth co-founded “Rockabye Baby,” which licenses music by artists such as the Beatles, Nirvana and U2 and reinvents them as gorgeous lullabies. Of her own childhood, the Pasadena-based Roth fondly recalled trips with her family. “I remember taking the train from Boston to Miami to visit my grandparents when I was four,” she said. “We stayed in a hotel with a huge pool, which was all very exciting. I clearly remember climbing out of the pool with a tummy ache, climbing into my mother’s arms and throwing up into the front pocket of her polka dot, terry cloth coverup. It was a perfect aim and a great trip.”

What will holiday travel be like?
Travel

What will holiday travel be like?

Only a fool would try to make predictions about the future at this point, so let’s call these “guesstimaybes” (using data and projections where possible).

Ed Perkins on Travel: Can ‘the Market’ really eliminate deceptive travel advertising?
Travel

Ed Perkins on Travel: Can ‘the Market’ really eliminate deceptive travel advertising?

Whenever some consumer advocate suggests need for a new regulation to mitigate some obvious traveler pain point, the industry’s primary suppliers — airlines, hotels, cruise lines, and the others — almost always reply that a new regulation is not necessary: Instead, they proclaim “The market will solve that problem.” Really? Evidence doesn’t support that conclusion. Price advertising is a prime example.

Travel Insurance Options for Digital Nomads
Travel

Travel Insurance Options for Digital Nomads

Travel insurance can safeguard your nonrefundable reservations and reimburse you for any unexpected emergency medical costs that you incur while traveling. However, the travel insurance needs of those taking several…

Travel on Thanksgiving? Pass the COVID
Travel

Travel on Thanksgiving? Pass the COVID

  • Updated

Molly Wiese was truly stumped. Her parents and siblings live in Southern California, and Wiese, a 35-year-old lawyer, has returned home every Christmas since she moved to Minnesota in 2007.

Watch Now: Related Video

Could rapid COVID-19 tests bring the airline industry back?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News