MATTOON — Lake Land College students and community members will have the opportunity to explore London, England and Paris, France in June.

Those interested can secure a spot on the trip by March 20.

Those participating will depart from Lake Land College on Friday, June 23, and will return Saturday, July 1.

The trip will include a stop at Disneyland Paris on the trip’s final day as well as the optional opportunity to attend a St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs exhibition game in London.

The complete price of the trip will range from $4,300 to $4,700 based on several factors, such as age and room occupancy. Attendees can pay in full or in installments with a payment plan. A $50 fee to Lake Land College Community Education will be due prior to travel.

Airfare, transportation, security, accommodation, trip insurance, entry tickets to venues, and many meals are included in the price. If travelers choose to attend the baseball game, tickets must be purchased separately.

The registration deadline is Thursday, March 20. For more information, visit the trip website at efcollegestudytours.com/2485990zh

Please note the enrollment page does not include the ninth day to Disneyland as that was added after the page was created; however, the price includes the Disneyland day and ticket.

For questions, those interested can contact Vice President of Student Services Valerie Lynch at 217-234-5250 or vlynch@lakelandcollege.edu.