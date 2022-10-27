 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Teutopolis Monastery Museum to open for monthly tour

TEUTOPOLIS — Visitors can view more than 30 rooms of the Teutopolis Monastery Museum on Sunday, Nov 6.

The hours are from 12:30-4 p.m. Admission for adults is $5 and $1 for children.

The museum is located on the second floor of the former Franciscan Novitiate building, which is located behind St. Francis Church in Teutopolis. An elevator is available for visitors who have difficulty with stairs.

Besides its collection of articles used by the Franciscan Friars, the museum is also known for Bibles and books in different languages, some from the 1700s. The “pioneer wing” features items used by early Teutopolis pioneers, including farm tools, furniture, clocks, quilts, toys, various household and grocery store items. These articles are on display in the former “cells” or bedrooms of the Novices.

For more information go to stfrancischurch.com.

