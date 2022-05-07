Some people find their passion in college. For others, inspiration strikes later.

In Treva Grimes’ case, she was working in a nursing facility after college when she found her passion.

“I wanted to learn everything that I could,” recalled Grimes, 50. “I came in on my nights off so that I could shadow the nurses and learn from them. I volunteered to assist in every possible procedure. Nursing school was difficult, but I loved every minute of it.”

A psychiatric nurse and Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT) coordinator at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center, Grimes likes that the job allows her to make a positive difference for patients going through difficult times, especially when they are able to return home to their families.

“For a community as small as ours, we do have a lot to offer,” Grimes said. “We have a 16-bed inpatient psychiatric unit, an outpatient psychiatric clinic, and we are starting up a new Integrated Behavioral Health program to provide psychiatric consultation services to primary care providers.”

Grimes said the hardest part of the job is when she loses patients. “I remember every one of them,” said Grimes.

A major challenge, she said, is the limited availability of mental health and substance abuse resources. The need for mental health care has skyrocketed since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, she said, and the community has seen a huge influx of methamphetamine addiction.

“We often have to think outside of the box to help our patients find the resources they need during crisis and recovery,” she said.

Grimes said she has learned a great deal about psychiatric nursing during her 26 years in the field. She is proud of helping to expand the Sarah Bush Lincoln outpatient psychiatric clinic and to develop the ECT program and psychiatric hospitalist nurse position in the inpatient setting.

She encouraged others contemplating the same career path to let passion guide them.

“In our department, we often say ‘psychiatric nursing picks you.’ If you don’t love the field you are in, find one you love,” she said. “Life is too short to be miserable in your job!”

In her downtime, Grimes enjoys running the soundboard at the church where her husband Justin is the pastor, buying and selling antique fruit jars and spending time with her children Marney, Chloe, and BayLeigh as well as her grandchild Ivy.

