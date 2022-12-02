Unbeaten Eastern Illinois women face biggest test yet in Northern Illinois

CHARLESTON — The Eastern Illinois women's basketball team is undefeated and ranked in the CollegeInsider.com mid-major top 25 for the first time in nearly 11 years.

But to stay in those rankings, No. 23 EIU is going to have to knock off another ranked team — No. 15 Northern Illinois, which comes into Saturday's 3:30 p.m. in Charleston with a 6-1 record.

EIU is coming off a 96-67 home win over Wright State. Miah Monahan set a new career high with 17 points on 7-of-9 shooting from the field to go along with five assists and three rebounds. Macy McGlone recorded her first career double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds to go along with a block and a career-high four steals.

Lariah Washington led the way for the Panthers yet again with 23 points on 11-of-16 shooting against Wright State and is averaging 18.5 points, which leads the Ohio Valley Conference. Her 1,288 career points rank 15th in EIU school history. She is 25 points away from tying Megan Sparks for 14th on the list. Along with scoring, Washington has been efficient at distributing the ball, averaging 3.7 assists, which ranks fifth in the OVC.

Northern Illinois is led by eighth-year head coach Lisa Carlsen. The Huskies have won six straight after a season-opening loss at Notre Dame. Senior forward A'Jah Davis leads the Huskies in scoring average at 15.3 and rebounding average at 9.4. Janae Poisson and Chelby Koker also average double figures in scoring for NIU. As a team, the Huskies lead the MAC and rank 11th in the nation in three-point percentage at 40.1 and they also lead the MAC and rank sixth in the nation in made three-pointers per game at 10.1.

EIU beat NIU at last season's Compass Tournament played in Macomb. Washington scored 14 points and grabbed seven rebounds in the win.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

EIU facing Blackburn

Eastern Illinois will play the second of four straight games at home on Saturday night against Blackburn — the first time in more than a century the teams have met. They last played in January 1917 (a 34-20 EIU win), with Blackburn's last game at EIU in January 1916 at Pemberton Gym.

EIU (1-7) lost on Wednesday night 90-70 to Northern Illinois despite the Panthers' second-best shooting performance from the field this season. Blackburn enters at 3-3 on the season having lost in their last contest against Dubuque on Nov. 27.

Caleb Donaldson delivered on offense for the Panthers in Wednesday's game against Northern Illinois — he was the lone Panthers player to score in double figures. Donaldson scored a season-high 15 points going 6-of-9 from the field. He is averaging 10 points over his last four games with three contests in double figures.

Eastern Illinois continues to be one of the top teams in the nation in terms of forcing turnovers. The Panthers forced Northern Illinois into 17 turnovers on Wednesday night and lead the OVC and rank 32nd in the NCAA in turnovers forced per game at 17.88 per game.

FOOTBALL

Wilhoit on watch list

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Eastern Illinois punter Trey Wilhoit has been named one of 30 FCS punters on the end of the year 2022 Watchlist for the FCS Punter of the Year award presented by the Augusta Sports Council.

Wilhoit earned first team All-Ohio Valley Conference honors in his first season punting for the Panthers, helping EIU produce some of the best special teams play in the FCS. Wilhoit averaged 44 yards per punt, which ranked fifth in the FCS and was the second-best single season average in school history.

Three times during the regular season Wilhoit was named the OVC Special Teams Player of the Week. He had 53 punts during the season with a long punt of 62 yards. He had 12 punts of 50 yards or more while 14 punts were pinned inside the 20-yard line.

Wilhoit is one of four punters from the OVC listed on the FCS Punter of the Year Watchlist joining Kaleb Mosley (Tennessee State), Lewis Halton (Murray State) and Zach Haynes (Southeast Missouri), all of whom were on the preseason watchlist for the award.