Update: All lanes of southbound I-57 near Arcola open

1 p.m. UPDATE

All lanes of I-57 southbound at milepost 199.5 are now open.

UPDATE

I-57 southbound at exit 203 has been opened, however, Illinois State Police remain on scene of a serious personal injury crash involving a commercial motor vehicle and a passenger vehicle at milepost 199.5.

State Police say traffic is down to one lane while the crash is investigated and recovery operations are completed.

Motorists are asked to use extreme caution while traveling through the area.

ARCOLA — Southbound Interstate 57 between Mattoon and Arcola is closed because of a crash, Illinois State Police said.

Traffic is being diverted at exit 203 (Arcola).

This story will be updated.

