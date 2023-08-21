CHARLESTON — The extreme heat has caused the cancellation of many Charleston and Mattoon school sporting events through Thursday.

"The health and safety of our students is of the utmost importance," the Charleston school district posted on its Facebook page. "Therefore, due to excessive heat warnings, all contests are cancelled for Charleston High School and Charleston Middle School through Thursday. We will reevaluate Friday for that night's activities."

Mattoon's district reported that, due to the excessive heat warnings, all its outdoor sports competitions have been cancelled through Thursday for both high school and middle school athletics. Indoor sports competitions will continue as regularly scheduled unless otherwise posted.

"The health and safety of our students will always be a priority for us, and we thank you for understanding and supporting our athletes during this time," Mattoon reported.

The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued an excessive heat warning through 10 p.m. Thursday for most of Central Illinois. The warning states "dangerously hot conditions" with heat index values up to 115 are expected.

