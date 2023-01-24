Updated: Charleston, Mattoon schools to meet remotely Wednesday

CHARLESTON – The threat of accumulating snowfall has prompted the Charleston and Mattoon school districts to alter their school days on Wednesday.

Superintendent Todd Vilardo said the Charleston district will operate on e-learning day. Information about e-learning can be found on the district’s website.

The Mattoon school district reported that also has scheduled an e-learning day for Wednesday, including all sessions at its LIFT Central Illinois regional high school vocational training center. More e-learning information is available on the district's website, and its Facebook page.

The JG-TC is developing a list of closures and cancellations for the Coles County area. If you have one to add, email us at MAT.Editorial@lee.net.