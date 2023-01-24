 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert featured top story

Updated: Charleston, Mattoon schools to meet remotely Wednesday

  • 0

CHARLESTON – The threat of accumulating snowfall has prompted the Charleston and Mattoon school districts to alter their school days on Wednesday. 

Superintendent Todd Vilardo said the Charleston district will operate on e-learning day. Information about e-learning can be found on the district’s website.

The science of generating snow finally has strong evidence that it works.

The Mattoon school district reported that also has scheduled an e-learning day for Wednesday, including all sessions at its LIFT Central Illinois regional high school vocational training center. More e-learning information is available on the district's website, and its Facebook page.

The JG-TC is developing a list of closures and cancellations for the Coles County area. If you have one to add, email us at MAT.Editorial@lee.net.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News