UPDATED: I Am They concert canceled: Storm puts damper on some Bagelfest, antique tractor show activities

Bagelfest organizers have announced the cancelation of Thursday night's I Am They concert.
"Sadly due to weather we are forced to cancel the I AM THEY concert at tonight's Bagelfest," officials posted on their Facebook page.
Bagelfest organizers reported at about 5:30 p.m. Thursday that, "The carnival is open now for rides using individual ticket. The armband time scheduled for tonight will not take place due to the uncertainty of the weather. Armbands will be honored Friday from 1-5 p.m. and Saturday noon-4 p.m."
MATTOON — The severe weather that moved through the area Thursday afternoon is prompting some cancellations this evening at two Coles County events.
“Sadly the Scott Wattles Rock 'n' Roll plus gospel show that was scheduled to be in the Rotary Band Shell from 5-7 p.m. at Peterson Park has been cancelled. We are closely watching the weather and will be announcing here as other decisions are made regarding the festival,” officials wrote on the Mattoon Bagelfest Facebook page. A decision is expected by 7 p.m. regarding the performance by I Am They on the Main Stage.
In Charleston,
an antique tractor show at the Coles County Fairgrounds was set to open with a tractor pull at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday also was canceled.
The show is hoping to host as many activities as it can in the following days, said show director Justin Thomas, but is prepared to cancel in the case of more severe weather.
This story will be updated.
PHOTOS: 2019 Bagelfest in Mattoon
