Updated: Selah Brimner crowned as Miss Coles County Fair Queen

"I'm so thankful of this opportunity," Brimner said to the grandstand crowd as she prepared to embark on a year that will include competing in the Miss Illinois County Fair Queen pageant.
Brimner, a 20-year-old Lake Land College student, also will present Coles County 4-H Fair prize ribbons and help in other ways at the fair alongside newly crowned Junior Miss Ayla Traub and Little Miss Finely Stewart. Brimner, who is the daughter of Thad and Cathy Brimner, said she looks forward to seeing community members at the fair.
The Miss Coles County pageant also included Sarah McEvers being named as first runner-up, and Makayla Davis being named as Miss Congeniality and second runner-up.
Grandstand chairs
Mattoon High School JROTC cadets, Coles County 4-H families and other volunteers took part in a work day Tuesday evening at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston to prepare for the 2022 Coles County Fair and 4-H Fair activities, which are scheduled to start on Sunday.
Grandstand chairs
Junior Sheep Barn cleaning
Fairgrounds benches
Cadets help put benches in place Tuesday evening at the fairgrounds.
Tables in the shade
Cadets helped place tables under a canopy.
4-H families at work
Pictured, from the left, seated in the front row are 2022 Junior Miss Ayla Traub, 2022 Miss Coles County Fair Queen Selah Brimner, and 2022 Little Miss Finely Stewart. Pictured in the back row are 2021 Junior Miss Mia Tribble, 2022 first runner-up Sarah McEvers, 2022 Miss Illinois County Fair Queen Addisyn Calloni, 2021 Miss Coles County Emmalyn Walk, 2022 second runner-up and Miss CongenialityMakayla Davis, and 2021 Little Miss Lindyn Traub.