 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Recommended for you…

top story web only

Updated: Selah Brimner crowned as Miss Coles County Fair Queen

  • 0

CHARLESTON — Selah Brimner was crowned as Miss Coles County Fair Queen on Sunday at the conclusion of the opening day of the 2022 fair.

"I'm so thankful of this opportunity," Brimner said to the grandstand crowd as she prepared to embark on a year that will include competing in the Miss Illinois County Fair Queen pageant.

2022 Miss Coles County Fair court

Pictured, from the left, seated in the front row are 2022 Junior Miss Ayla Traub, 2022 Miss Coles County Fair Queen Selah Brimner, and 2022 Little Miss Finely Stewart. Pictured in the back row are 2021 Junior Miss Mia Tribble, 2022 first runner-up Sarah McEvers, 2022 Miss Illinois County Fair Queen Addisyn Calloni, 2021 Miss Coles County Emmalyn Walk, 2022 second runner-up and Miss Congeniality Makayla Davis, and 2021 Little Miss Lindyn Traub.

Brimner, a 20-year-old Lake Land College student, also will present Coles County 4-H Fair prize ribbons and help in other ways at the fair alongside newly crowned Junior Miss Ayla Traub and Little Miss Finely Stewart. Brimner, who is the daughter of Thad and Cathy Brimner, said she looks forward to seeing community members at the fair.

The Miss Coles County pageant also included Sarah McEvers being named as first runner-up, and Makayla Davis being named as Miss Congeniality and second runner-up.

Coles County Fair royalty

Newly crowned Miss Coles County Fair Queen Selah Brimner, Junior Miss Ayla Traub and Little Miss Finely Stewart visit on stage after the pageant Sunday evening in Charleston.

2022 Coles County Fair work day

Mattoon High School JROTC cadets, Coles County 4-H families and other volunteers took part in a work day Tuesday evening at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston to prepare for the 2022 Coles County Fair and 4-H Fair activities, which are scheduled to start on Sunday.

1 of 5

Contact Rob Stroud at (217) 238-6861. Follow him on Twitter: @TheRobStroud

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News