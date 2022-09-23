Updated: Watch now: Mattoon Lee's Famous Recipe to be closed for foreseeable future after fire

MATTOON — The Mattoon Lee's Famous Recipe restaurant will be closed for the foreseeable future following a fire there Friday afternoon.

"Thank you to the Mattoon Fire Department and for everyone who has checked on us. Thankfully, everyone was able to get out of the building unharmed," the restaurant reported on its Facebook page Friday night. "We will keep everyone updated as things progress."

Fire Chief Jeff Hilligoss said in a press release that crews were dispatched at 3:01 p.m. and found heavy smoke coming from the back of the business, as well as smoke coming from the eaves of the structure. He said staff reported to arriving crews that the fire was located in the kitchen.

Hilligoss said the fire was under control within 15 minutes after crews began their firefighting work. He said there was heavy fire damage to the kitchen area, with heat and smoke damage throughout the entire restaurant.

"The restaurant was open at the time of the incident, with all staff and customers making it out of the building without any reported injuries," Hilligoss said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Mattoon Fire Department and the Illinois State Fire Marshal's Office.