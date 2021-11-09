Valued Veterans program returning to Charleston Moose

CHARLESTON — Charleston’s Moose Lodge’s Valued Veterans program is returning after missing last year due to COVID-19.

For the last several years, the men and women of the Moose have added honoring veterans to its list of charitable and community-based activities.

“The program is really to identify — or help the veterans who are members of the organization — identify themselves as veterans,” said Angie Campbell, a member of the Women of the Moose who has spearheaded the program since its beginning around six years go.

The lodge is inviting the community to this year’s event in Charleston, which will take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, at 615 7th St.

“We try to try not to hold it on Veterans Day, because there's so many veterans’ events, and we don't want to overlap,” said Campbell. “We want to make sure that people can go to a variety of events.”

The event will include a color guard ceremony and an appearance by the ROTC cadets, and members of the Moose Lodge will also name a Veteran of the Year.

The Valued Veterans program is especially important to Campbell, who has three sons in the armed services, she said.

“They’re our heroes,” said Campbell. “If it wasn't for them, we couldn't do what we do every day.”

The Charleston Moose Lodge began hosting its Valued Veteran’s program when Moose International launched an initiative to recognize those “who have made a positive impact on society through their service,” said the organization’s statement.

In addition to the Valued Veteran’s program, Charleston’s Moose Lodge also created a Wall of Honor, which places the names of members who are veterans on a wall year-round.

