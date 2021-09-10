Villa Grove-Heritage Coop nips Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop in scare 42-35

Villa Grove-Heritage Coop upended Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop for a narrow 42-35 victory in Illinois high school football on September 10. .
There was no room for doubt as Villa Grove-Heritage Coop added to its advantage with a 14-8 margin in the closing period.
Villa Grove-Heritage Coop's leg-up showed as it carried a 28-27 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Blue Devils' offense darted to a 28-13 lead over the Broncos at the intermission.
The first quarter gave Villa Grove-Heritage Coop a 7-0 lead over Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop.
