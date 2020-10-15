Watch now: After waiting for his time, Illinois running back Jakari Norwood is ready to shine

“We have seen him build his body up, get stronger, faster, all of that," Illinois head coach Lovie Smith said. "Now he’s a guy who has been in the system a while, he knows what he’s doing. He’s one of the upperclassmen, you could say. He has position flexibility, too. He can catch the ball, even though he hasn’t caught it an awful lot, he has excellent speed. He’ll be one of our running backs."

Norwood took a redshirt as a true freshman in 2018, playing in three games with five carries and a reception. The time off the field was needed to understand the playbook, get bigger and settle into the system. In an ideal world, Smith said, that'd be the path for young players. But when Smith made a commitment to youth in the 2017 season, that wasn't the case. Freshmen were thrown into the fire to figure things out against older competition.

Norwood had the benefit of stepping back and learning from those in front of him.

“It was me understanding that maybe I wasn’t ready yet," Norwood aid. "I had to get in the weight room, get bigger and learn a little bit more. Sitting behind Reggie (Corbin) and Dre (Brown) — two guys who were successful and, on top of that, very smart — in film sessions they taught me a lot and showed me different things on how to be successful."