Watch now: 'Call 9-1-1' Bloomington woman told as smoke fills house

BLOOMINGTON — A fire on Brookshire Green sent flames and smoke pouring out of a house Friday afternoon on the edge of Rollingbrook Park in Bloomington.

Firefighters were called to the two-story house about 11:52 a.m. when the homeowner saw smoke coming from the basement.

Susan K. Smith said she and her wife noticed the Wi-Fi had gone out while contractors were downstairs working on their furnace.

“I turn around and here comes smoke billowing, and the guys start running and they say, ‘Call 9-1-1!’” she said, standing outside the house Friday afternoon. “We gave them a fire extinguisher, and apparently it didn’t work.”

Before the fire made its way up to both floors, they were able to find and remove three of their four cats, Smith said.