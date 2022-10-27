CHARLESTON — Carl Sandburg Elementary School held its inaugural Halloween costume parade Thursday afternoon as a procession of approximately 560 students marched through the adjacent neighborhood.

Assistant Principal Beth Anne Morgan said the Charleston school district's Jefferson and Mark Twain elementary schools have held Halloween costume parades in recent years, but Carl Sandburg had not. She said the idea for this new event originated with the school's teacher action teams for program planning.

"One of our action teams brought this up as a suggestion and we ran with it," Morgan said, adding that she was pleased to see so many family members lining the parade route ahead of time. "We are excited."

The students were led by teachers and staff from the first grade wearing "Creepy Carrots!" children's book costumes, from the second grade carrying decorated jellyfish umbrellas, and from the third grade dressed as characters from Harry Potter, Dr. Seuss and other books. The students walked behind a Charleston Police Department squad car along Warren Street, Meadowlake Drive, Grant Avenue and Reynolds Drive on their way back to the school while the roads were closed to traffic.