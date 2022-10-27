 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Watch now: Charleston's Carl Sandburg Elementary holds Halloween costume parade

  • 0

Charleston's Carl Sandburg Elementary School held its inaugural Halloween costume parade Thursday afternoon.

CHARLESTON — Carl Sandburg Elementary School held its inaugural Halloween costume parade Thursday afternoon as a procession of approximately 560 students marched through the adjacent neighborhood.

Assistant Principal Beth Anne Morgan said the Charleston school district's Jefferson and Mark Twain elementary schools have held Halloween costume parades in recent years, but Carl Sandburg had not. She said the idea for this new event originated with the school's teacher action teams for program planning.

Rounding a corner

The procession rounds a corner during Carl Sandburg Elementary School's inaugural Halloween costume parade Thursday afternoon in Charleston.

"One of our action teams brought this up as a suggestion and we ran with it," Morgan said, adding that she was pleased to see so many family members lining the parade route ahead of time. "We are excited."

The students were led by teachers and staff from the first grade wearing "Creepy Carrots!" children's book costumes, from the second grade carrying decorated jellyfish umbrellas, and from the third grade dressed as characters from Harry Potter, Dr. Seuss and other books. The students walked behind a Charleston Police Department squad car along Warren Street, Meadowlake Drive, Grant Avenue and Reynolds Drive on their way back to the school while the roads were closed to traffic.

Jellyfish on parade

The second-grade teachers and staff dressed as jellyfish during Carl Sandburg Elementary School's inaugural Halloween costume parade Thursday afternoon in Charleston. 
'Hulk Smith' hand shake

Carl Sandburg Elementary School Assistant Principal Beth Anne Morgan gives a "Hulk Smash" handshake to a student at the conclusion of the school's inaugural Halloween costume parade Thursday afternoon in Charleston.
'Creepy Carrots!'

First-grade teachers and staff dressed as characters from the "Creepy Carrots!" children's book during the school's inaugural Halloween costume parade Thursday afternoon in Charleston.
Costumed procession

Third-grade teachers and staff dressed as characters from books, including a wizard from the "Harry Potter" series, during the school's inaugural Halloween costume parade Thursday afternoon in Charleston.

Contact Rob Stroud at (217) 238-6861. Follow him on Twitter: @TheRobStroud

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News