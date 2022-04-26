Watch now: Eastern Illinois football defense steps up in windy spring game

CHARLESTON — Blake Ruffin had two first half interceptions as part of a four-interceptions performance on a windy Saturday afternoon at O'Brien Field during the Eastern Illinois Panthers Blue/White Spring Game.

Ruffin had both of his picks in the first half of an offense vs defense scrimmage that was scripted with where drives would begin during the day. Collin Tyson and Brandon Guido also added interceptions for an aggressive defense.

First year head coach Chris Wilkerson welcomed back a large contingent of former players during the day as the offense was held to two first half field goals.

The offense would find some rhythm in the second half with three touchdown passes. Jonah O'Brien would connect with Lazerick Eatman for one score while Zach Weir had two touchdown tosses — one to Will Shumpert and one to DeWayne Cooks Jr.

EIU will now turn its focus to summer workouts and return for fall camp in August. The season opener will be on Sept. 3 at Northern Illinois with the home opener on Sept. 10 against Chattanooga with a 6 p.m. start.

Baseball drops OVC series

Eastern Illinois (25-12, 7-5) dropped to third place in the Ohio Valley Conference after getting swept over the weekend in three games by Murray State at Lake Land College while maintenance is done on EIU's Coaches Stadium.

Despite EIU scoring at least nine runs in all three games, the Panthers lost all three for their first Ohio Valley Conference series loss of the season. With the wind blowing out, EIU and MSU were able to tie an NCAA record for the most home runs hit in a single game by two teams with 17 (1991-Lousiville vs. Western Illinois). On the weekend, EIU scored 39 runs including 20 in the final game of the series. But Murray State outscored EIU 56-39 in three games.

Ryan Ignoffo led the way for the Panthers' offense against the Racers, going 8-for-15 with four home runs, including two in game three of the series. Ignoffo totaled 11 RBIs, his most since returning to the lineup after missing nine straight games. In 28 games played this season, Ignoffo leads the OVC in batting average at .437, which is good for No. 3 in the NCAA. He also leads the conference in slugging percentage (.824), and is fifth in on-base percentage (.465), fourth in RBIs (43), fourth in doubles (13), and fifth in home runs (11). Ignoffo's slugging percentage is good for sixth in the NCAA.

EIU will play at Illinois Wesleyan on Wednesday before a weekend series at Tennessee Tech.

Burton moves up list

EIU softball player Megan Burton, after setting the school single season record for home runs last year, has moved into second on the EIU career home runs list with 33. She is currently third all-time at EIU with 43 doubles and fourth with 72 stolen bases. Burton has also climbed up the EIU career hits and runs scored lists this season. She is now sixth with 207 career hits and second with 145 runs scored.

EIU softball will try to snap a nine-game losing skid on Wednesday afternoon in a midweek Ohio Valley Conference doubleheader against SIUE. Both team enter at 6-14 in the OVC and are tied for seventh in the conference race. EIU is 21-25 overall while SIUE is 15-28.

Track shines in Champaign

Eastern Illinois Track & Field had two first place finishes and added some names to the EIU Top Ten record book at the Illini Invitational at the University of Illinois.

Danielle Scaduto won the javelin, registering a distance of 41.43m (135'11"), tying her for sixth place in EIU school history.

In the men's long jump, Ramsey Hunt moved up to third place in EIU school history, recording a distance of 7.75m (25'5.25") en route to a first place finish.

In the women's 100 meter hurdles, Akiya Kollore (13.67) and Shanisa Stinson (13.71) finished in second and third place respectively, and move up to second and fourth place, respectively in EIU school history.

In the men's 100 meter dash, Sean Hopkins finished in second place and his time of 10.44 ties him for eighth all-time in EIU school history.

Next week, the Panthers will be in Des Moines, Iowa for the Drake Relays.

Beach volleyball set

The Ohio Valley Conference Beach Volleyball Championship seeding is set. Austin Peay and UT Martin shared the OVC regular season title with the Skyhawks earning the top seed and the Governors taking the No. 2 spot. Chattanooga is the No. 3 seed followed by Morehead State at No. 4 and Eastern Illinois at No. 5

Eastern Illinois is in its first season of fielding an NCAA Beach Volleyball program and is the first NCAA Division I school in the State of Illinois to sponsor the sport.

Morehead State is the host of the three-day event which will take place April 28-30.

