Watch now: Mattoon crews respond to fire at Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken

MATTOON — The Mattoon Fire Department responded Friday afternoon to a fire at Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken, 800 Charleston Ave.

A JG-TC reporter observed smoke coming from the dining room, but no flames shortly after firefighters arrived at the scene. It appeared the situation was quickly under control.

Firefighters were packing up their equipment at approximately 4:30 p.m. as a representative from the Illinois State Fire Marshal's Office arrived to assist with the fire investigation. The fire appeared to have originated in the kitchen.

This story will be updated.

