Watch now: New baseball field with all-weather turf on campus of Johns Hill nearing completion (copy)

"I don't think a lot of people in the community understand because they haven't seen what goes into getting a baseball field ready," Hale said. "You have to work like there's going to be a game so you are working at six in the morning on a Saturday because you have a doubleheader and it's raining and, so now, that field work is cut by 90%. Youth leagues will be able to play even if there's a little bit of rain, so that is going to help the baseball development of Decatur. For me, that is vital."

Hale said there are endless possibilities for the field, including many other sports using the diamond.

"The field is a launchpad for so many great things," he said. "It is located in a neighborhood that is going to benefit from it and the list goes on forever of all the benefits. "It is an amazing gift to the community by Mr. Buffett.

"It has so many community purposes. The (Junior Football League) would be able to practice on it, you'll be able to have community meetings on it. The new Johns Hill, the school that is getting built, will use it and hopefully every youth league in the community is excited.

"I can't tell you how excited I am for Decatur. It is a gift that is going to continue to give."