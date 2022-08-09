Watch now: Robotic surgical system shows the future of surgeries at SBLHC

MATTOON — For a brief period Tuesday, people with no medical training could imagine themselves taking part in a delicate surgery at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.

The experience was made possible during a demonstration of the latest da Vinci Robot Surgical System, which hospital staff and community members were able to take for a test drive.

Participants were able to use the equipment in the same way a surgeon would, and could see what a procedure would look like via a demonstration tool and a screen that shows what is happening in real time.

Officials say using the robot has some major benefits for the patients, like less visible scarring, less pain and faster recovery. It can be used in colorectal, general, gynecology, thoracic, and urology related procedures.

Surgeons are completely in control of the movements of the system, with their hand movements being translated into smaller, more precise movements of tiny instruments inside of a patient's body. The system also used 3D-HD vision that magnifies, up to 10 times the normal view, the area where the surgeon is working.

"It's more degrees of freedom than the human hands, so it gives the surgeon more precise dissection, more control and autonomy while operating," said Hailey Eck, a da Vinci clinical territory associate, citing one of the other benefits

SBLHC hopes to use the system on site for the first time in early September.

Clint Cowman, a clinical sales representative for the system's manufacturer, Intuitive Surgical, said these tools are important in advancing healthcare.

"Robotics is the way of the future, da Vinci and Intuitive have been around since '96," Cowman said. "You know, this is our fourth generation and it's only getting better."

In addition to the benefits for the patients, Cowman said the system also has the potential of prolonging the career of the surgeon.

"It allows the surgeon to do precise surgery while sitting down at any console and it almost preserves their career as well," Cowman said. "It's ergonomically designed for comfort and doesn't have the strain of the body of having to look over the patient."