Watch now: Salvation Army to resume summer day camp program in Mattoon

"It's been really exciting to get the kids back in the building again," North said.

The gymnasium at the Salvation Army building reverberated Tuesday afternoon with the sounds of after-school program children playing a relay game to earn paper "bucks" to spend at their planned season ending carnival on Friday.

Willenborg said as she entered the gym that she was "absolutely lost" without having day camp youths at the Salvation Army last summer. Still, Willenborg said she took some solace from her teen staff members getting to work with the "Food on the Move" summer meal delivery program last summer and to see the younger campers that way.

The summer day camp program serves youths ages 4-12, and offers junior staff member positions for ages 13-14 and staff positions for ages 15 and older. Willenborg said interest in this summer's camp has been so high that they only have a few spots left, for ages 4-6.

"Our kids are super excited to have day camp this year," Willenborg said. "They are already giving me lists of field trips they want to do and games they want to play."