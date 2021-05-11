Watch now: Salvation Army to resume summer day camp program in Mattoon

MATTOON — Greta Ballinger, 15, has grown up going to the Salvation Army every summer for day camps led by Youth Development Director Mindy Willenborg.
"Last summer, I just missed having a fun place to go because Mindy always has something fun planned," Ballinger said of the 2020 summer day camp being cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now, she looks forward to the day camp program resuming this summer, to her being old enough now to work as a camp staff member, and to making new friends there. She added that at camp, "Each year there is someone new, so you get to meet new people."
Lt. Nathan North with the Salvation Army in Mattoon, which is in the midst of National Salvation Army Week, said they are ready to bring back the summer day camp on June 1 now that they know more about COVID-19 and there are new public heath recommendations in place.
North said said attendance this year will be capped at 50 youths, noting that the program usually has an average daily attendance of 60-75 youths. He said they also resumed their after school program in February, with attendance capped at 25, and subsequently modified this program's schedule as the Mattoon school district transitioned back to holding full day classes five days a week.
"It's been really exciting to get the kids back in the building again," North said.
The gymnasium at the Salvation Army building reverberated Tuesday afternoon with the sounds of after-school program children playing a relay game to earn paper "bucks" to spend at their planned season ending carnival on Friday.
Willenborg said as she entered the gym that she was "absolutely lost" without having day camp youths at the Salvation Army last summer. Still, Willenborg said she took some solace from her teen staff members getting to work with the "Food on the Move" summer meal delivery program last summer and to see the younger campers that way.
The summer day camp program serves youths ages 4-12, and offers junior staff member positions for ages 13-14 and staff positions for ages 15 and older. Willenborg said interest in this summer's camp has been so high that they only have a few spots left, for ages 4-6.
"Our kids are super excited to have day camp this year," Willenborg said. "They are already giving me lists of field trips they want to do and games they want to play."
North said arts and crafts supplies are needed for the summer day camp, and volunteers are needed for the 2021 "Food on the Move" program. He said this program will once again deliver meals to families at sites in Mattoon and in Charleston, with Eastern Illinois University's help. The Salvation Army's fundraising Thrift Store will kick off the season with its annual summer sale on May 21.