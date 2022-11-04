MATTOON — The Santa House that hosted children's visits with Saint Nicholas for several years downtown is set to once again become a Christmas season destination in Mattoon.

The Santa House will be placed next to the annual Lightworks display at Peterson Park now that this large outbuilding has been newly restored through the sponsorship of Bob and Judy Jones of Mattoon in memory of their son, Tyler Ross Jones.

"Working with the Joneses has been delightful. It has been a privilege to do that and honor their son," said city Tourism and Arts Director Angelia Burgett. She said Lightworks and the Santa House will be a perfect combination. "What I think is wonderful is the nostalgia that people have about the house and what it meant to them years ago."

Park Superintendent Kurt Stretch said the outbuilding served as an on-site office for Bagelfest organizers during the early years of this summer event, when it was held downtown in the late 1980s and the early 1990s. He said this structure also was repurposed every Christmas season in that timeframe as a Santa House, which families could find in Progress Square downtown in some years and next to the Burgess-Osborne Memorial Auditorium in others.

The outbuilding then served for 15 to 20 years as an office at the Lake Mattoon campground until the Joneses reached out to Stretch approximately three years ago with the idea of restoring this structure for use once again as a Santa House. Bob Jones said they feel that bringing back this structure as a place for children to visit Santa Claus will be a great way to remember their son, Tyler, who passed away at age 26 on March 5, 2005.

"Tyler really enjoyed Christmas and being around family and kids," Jones said. The full name of the restored structure will be the Tyler Ross Jones Santa House.

Efforts to restore the Santa House were put on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic and this structure, which is mounted on a trailer, was stored behind the LifeLinks building. Work on the house accelerated this year with the help of labor from members of the Mattoon Firefighters Charitable Program.

Member Bart Owen said the charitable program had built a couple of she sheds for fundraisers in recent years, so they put this experience to work on the Santa House. He said they have installed new a new roof, doors and windows on the house, plus board and batten cement board siding and water resistant vinyl trim to ensure "it will last a long time." He said they were glad to help the Santa House return to use.

"I will probably bring my own grandkids by," Owen said.

Jones said Tyler likely visited the Santa House in his youth, noting that he was a fan of Lightworks. He said Tyler attended Eastern Illinois University and was studying business at Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville at the time of his death. He said Tyler loved music, including playing the guitar and the keyboard, and he was an upbeat and friendly, albeit shy.

"Tyler had a heart like his mother. He really looked out for other people," Jones said.

The Tyler Ross Jones Santa House committee is comprised of the Joneses; their son, Garth; Burgett; and Stretch. Jones said they approve bills for the Santa House that are paid for by a foundation in Tyler's memory with the Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation. He said a donation container will be placed at the house to help with the long-term upkeep of this structure.

Jones said the Santa House will be decorated and placed just outside Lightworks at Peterson's Park's Third Street entrance, which is closed to traffic when the Christmas lighting display is in place.

Lightworks is scheduled to open for the season with its annual walk through event on Nov. 17 followed by the display opening to vehicle traffic starting Nov. 18. Jones said they are finalizing a schedule for several nights for children to share their wish lists with Mr. and Mrs. Clause, plus a couple of nights for dog owners pay them a visit.

"We are really excited about it," Jones said. "Hopefully, the Santa House will be an asset not just for Mattoon, but for the entire Coles County community again."