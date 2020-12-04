Watch now: What to watch for when Illinois hosts No. 19 Iowa

CHAMPAIGN — Some games leave such a bad taste in a team's mouth that not even the strongest mouthwash — or more than two calendar years — can fully wash away.
That would be Iowa's 63-0 stomping of Illinois at Memorial Stadium on Nov. 17, 2018. It was, perhaps inarguably, the worst loss of Lovie Smith's tenure as Illinois' head coach and a good majority of the players on the field for that loss will be on the field at 2:30 p.m. Saturday when Illinois (2-3) hosts Iowa (4-2), which is ranked No. 19 in the latest College Football Playoff polls.
This isn't that same Illinois team, the players and coaches insist. The Illini played Iowa closer last year, a nine-point loss in Iowa City, but don't think that 63-point shellacking is far from anyone's mind.
“That was a terrible game just all around, every phase," Illinois center Doug Kramer said. "That's definitely been brought up this week. We haven’t forgotten what happened that year. We’ve got a lot of new players on the team and this team can do a lot of different things than that team could do two years ago. It’s really about focusing on this game plan and focusing on this week."
Here's what to watch for as Illinois plays its first game since Nov. 21 after last week's game against Ohio State was canceled because of positive COVID-19 cases within the Buckeyes' program.
Limiting turnovers
Illinois turned the ball over three times last year against the Hawkeyes. Quarterback Brandon Peters threw a pair of interceptions and had a fumble. The Hawkeyes, like Illinois, excel when taking the ball away. Iowa is third in the Big Ten with 10 interceptions, three ahead of Illinois.
Rod Smith, Illinois' offensive coordinator, refers to the football as "the program." Protecting "the program" is important yet again.
"I put a lot of weight on my shoulders and take a lot of responsibility for that loss last year because we only lost by nine points," Peters said. "If I can eliminate that, give us more ways to score the football rather than turning it over, I think we’ll have a good chance."
The Illini are third in the Big Ten and 11th in the nation in turnover margin (1.20), meaning the defense is taking the ball away and the offense is protecting it. Against Nebraska, the last game Illinois played, Illinois had no turnovers. Protecting the ball has been a point of emphasis.
"We did a great job of that against Nebraska and our defense did a tremendous job of taking the ball away and giving us opportunities," Rod Smith said. "When you get that type of formula going in the football game then you can win a lot of games, at least be able to compete for them."
Battle in the trenches
Iowa is known for being a smash-mouth, physical team; frankly, so is the entire Big Ten, but the Hawkeyes excel at it. Their work in trenches is well known and has been in Kirk Ferentz's 22-year stint as the head coach.
“We definitely have a good game plan going into this week," Kramer said. "Iowa, they kind of hang their hat on toughness, on grit and stuff like that. There hasn’t been a lot of coaching turnover at that school so they do run similar things — not to say they can’t throw in new things every week."
The Illini rushed for 192 yards in Iowa City last year and will need to match the physicality up front again this year. The Hawkeyes have one of the best defensive tackles in the league with Daviyon Nixon, who leads the conference in tackles for a loss (11.5) and has five sacks. Defensive ends Zach VanValkenburg and Chauncey Golston have the edge pressure.
“We have a history with them so you know the football teams that pride themselves with taking a physical approach to playing games," Illinois head coach Lovie Smith said. "We’re the same. That’s Big Ten football as a whole, really. ... They beat us last year but that was one of the most physical games we’ve played and we’re expecting the same thing this week."
Keep on runnin'
Runnings backs Mike Epstein and Chase Brown have been at the forefront of Illinois' rushing attack which leads the Big Ten with 1,112 total rushing yards. Behind Illinois? That'd be Iowa with 1,037 rushing yards this season. Lovie Smith has long said that his team is a running team. Peters said running the ball effectively against the Hawkeyes will be key again.
“When you look at Illinois, the first thing you notice is the run game,’’ Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell told reporters. “Big, physical offensive line, one of the best we’ve seen to this point. They have the ability to do a little (run-pass option), their two backs are explosive, they have a veteran quarterback, just a good, solid team all over the field.’’
Iowa is third in the Big Ten in rushing defense, allowing 109.3 rushing yards per game. The Hawkeyes know what to expect against Illinois.
“(Our running backs) have to run hard, with angry, with mean intentions," Rod Smith said. "There’s no easy answer to it. There’s no easy way around it. You’re going into a fist fight and it’s what it becomes. It’s a knock-down, drag out. It’s us against them. We know what they’re going to do and they know what we’re going to do."
Stopping the run
Like Illinois, Iowa likes to run the football. Sophomore running back Tyler Goodson is the focal point there. He's second in the Big Ten with 564 rushing yards and his 94 rushing yards per game is fourth in the conference. Sophomore quarterback Spencer Petras has six career starts and more interceptions (5) than touchdown passes (4).
Limiting the run is the key to slowing the Iowa offense.
“Their blueprint for winning is what they're doing now," Lovie Smith said. "They lost a couple tough games, early where they could have easily won both of those games. What they’re doing offensively is a ball-controlled offense. It’s probably the most traditional football team we’ve played. They huddle, they have a fullback on their roster, maybe similar to Wisconsin."
That doesn't mean the Illini are ignoring Petras.
“Quarterback has a special arm," senior defensive back Tony Adams said. "I think he’ll be a really good player, great arm. They play hard. You know what Iowa’s going to bring. They’re going to bring toughness, they’re going to play physical and they’re going to do what they do. We’ve got to be prepared and bring our big boy pads this week."
