 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Mattoon, IL

Right Now
75°
Clear
  • Humidity: 84%
  • Feels Like: 75°
  • Heat Index: 75°
  • Wind: 6 mph
  • Wind Chill: 75°
  • UV Index: 0 Low
  • Sunrise: 05:44:11 AM
  • Sunset: 07:56:05 PM
  • Dew Point: 69°
  • Visibility: 9 mi

Today

Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible late. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible late. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Intervals of clouds and sunshine in the morning with more clouds for later in the day. Near record high temperatures. High near 90F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.

Next 12 Hours

Time
Temp
Precip
11 PM
75°
9%
11 PM
75°

Wind: SSE @ 6 mph

Precip: 9% Chance

Humidity: 84%

Wind Chill: 75°

Heat Index: 75°

UV Index: 0 Low

Visibility: 8 mi

12 AM
73°
6%
12 AM
73°

Wind: SSE @ 7 mph

Precip: 6% Chance

Humidity: 87%

Wind Chill: 73°

Heat Index: 73°

UV Index: 0 Low

Visibility: 7 mi

1 AM
73°
15%
1 AM
73°

Wind: SSE @ 6 mph

Precip: 15% Chance

Humidity: 90%

Wind Chill: 73°

Heat Index: 73°

UV Index: 0 Low

Visibility: 7 mi

2 AM
73°
15%
2 AM
73°

Wind: S @ 7 mph

Precip: 15% Chance

Humidity: 89%

Wind Chill: 73°

Heat Index: 73°

UV Index: 0 Low

Visibility: 6 mi

3 AM
72°
15%
3 AM
72°

Wind: S @ 6 mph

Precip: 15% Chance

Humidity: 91%

Wind Chill: 72°

Heat Index: 72°

UV Index: 0 Low

Visibility: 6 mi

4 AM
71°
15%
4 AM
71°

Wind: S @ 6 mph

Precip: 15% Chance

Humidity: 92%

Wind Chill: 71°

Heat Index: 71°

UV Index: 0 Low

Visibility: 6 mi

5 AM
71°
9%
5 AM
71°

Wind: SSE @ 6 mph

Precip: 9% Chance

Humidity: 94%

Wind Chill: 71°

Heat Index: 71°

UV Index: 0 Low

Visibility: 5 mi

6 AM
71°
18%
6 AM
71°

Wind: S @ 6 mph

Precip: 18% Chance

Humidity: 94%

Wind Chill: 71°

Heat Index: 73°

UV Index: 0 Low

Visibility: 5 mi

7 AM
72°
19%
7 AM
72°

Wind: SSE @ 6 mph

Precip: 19% Chance

Humidity: 90%

Wind Chill: 72°

Heat Index: 74°

UV Index: 0 Low

Visibility: 6 mi

8 AM
75°
23%
8 AM
75°

Wind: S @ 5 mph

Precip: 23% Chance

Humidity: 84%

Wind Chill: 75°

Heat Index: 79°

UV Index: 1 Low

Visibility: 8 mi

9 AM
78°
13%
9 AM
78°

Wind: SSW @ 5 mph

Precip: 13% Chance

Humidity: 78%

Wind Chill: 78°

Heat Index: 82°

UV Index: 2 Low

Visibility: 9 mi

10 AM
80°
8%
10 AM
80°

Wind: SSW @ 4 mph

Precip: 8% Chance

Humidity: 73%

Wind Chill: 80°

Heat Index: 85°

UV Index: 4 Moderate

Visibility: 10 mi

Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Earth given 50-50 chance of hitting key warming mark by 2026

Earth given 50-50 chance of hitting key warming mark by 2026

A new report says there's nearly a 50-50 chance that world will hit a key warming threshold in the next five years. Monday's World Meteorological Organization forecast says there's a 48% chance that globe will temporarily hit 1.5 degrees Celsius warmer than pre-industrial times by the end of…

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 9, 2022 in Mattoon, IL

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mattoon community. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. …

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 8, 2022 in Mattoon, IL

Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Mattoon. It should reach a mild 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast.…

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 7, 2022 in Mattoon, IL

Folks in the Mattoon area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 69 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast.…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News