80s are possible in Central Illinois. Here's when.

The warmer weather Monday night should make it easier for astronomy enthusiasts to take in the first supermoon of 2021, according to AccuWeather. A supermoon is a full moon that occurs when the moon is slightly closer to Earth, making it appear “slightly bigger and brighter than a ‘normal’ full moon.”

According to AccuWeather, if clouds obscure the full moon Monday, people will have another chance Tuesday when the moon will still appear nearly full. There will be another supermoon next month, on May 26, according to NASA.

This month’s full moon is also known as the “pink moon,” although that does not mean it will appear pink to observers.

“This nickname is not due to the color of the moon in the sky, but rather the pink petals of the herb moss pink, one of the earliest wildflowers to bloom in the spring across the eastern United States,” according to NASA.

The Chicago Tribune contributed to this report.

