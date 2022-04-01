Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Partly cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees tomorrow. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 49% chance of rain. Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
