Mattoon's evening forecast: Showers and gusty winds early becoming a steady light rain late. Low 47F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 59 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 57% chance of rain. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 22 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
