Apr. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Cloudy in the evening with scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 56F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 60 degrees. 43 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 88% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.