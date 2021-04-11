Apr. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

This evening's outlook for Mattoon: A few clouds. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 44F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Mattoon people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 64 degrees. 42 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.