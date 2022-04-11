 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

Mattoon's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 44F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Mattoon area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 69 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.

