 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Apr. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

Apr. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Mattoon: A few clouds. Low 42F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Mattoon people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 63 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News