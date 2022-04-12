 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Mostly cloudy skies early followed by thunderstorms and gusty winds later at night. Low 63F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mattoon area. It should reach a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 95% chance of precipitation. Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 22 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

