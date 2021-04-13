 Skip to main content
Apr. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

This evening's outlook for Mattoon: A few clouds from time to time. Low 41F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Mattoon area. It looks to reach a chilly 58 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.

