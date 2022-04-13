Apr. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

Mattoon's evening forecast: Rain and wind early will give way to clearing late. Low 37F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Folks in the Mattoon area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 60 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.