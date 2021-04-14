Mattoon's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 37F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Mattoon temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 59 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Apr. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Mattoon area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 4…
Mattoon folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. We will…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy with periods of rain after midnight. Low 56F. Winds…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mattoon area. It looks to reach a pleasant 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 d…
A number of states were hit with severe weather, including damaging and deadly tornado-warned storms, over the weekend.
Mattoon people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 63 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. The area …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 53 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predic…
This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Mattoon folks will see warm …
Folks in the Mattoon area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 66 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. E…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mattoon area. It should reach a pleasant 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees to…