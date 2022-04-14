This evening's outlook for Mattoon: A mostly clear sky. Low 43F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Mattoon area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 62 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in Friday's outlook. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
