 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Apr. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

This evening's outlook for Mattoon: A mostly clear sky. Low 43F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Mattoon area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 62 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in Friday's outlook. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tornado confirmed near Iowa town; others reported

Tornado confirmed near Iowa town; others reported

Up to 10 tornadoes were reported across mostly the northern half of Iowa, the weather service said, but only ones near Logan in western Iowa and near Stacyville and St. Ansgar in northeastern Iowa have been confirmed.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News