Apr. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: A few showers in the evening, then clouds lingering overnight. Low near 40F. WSW winds shifting to N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Mattoon area. It looks like it will be a brisk 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.

