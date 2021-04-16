Apr. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

This evening in Mattoon: Cloudy. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mattoon area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 60 degrees. 41 degrees is tomorrow's low. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.