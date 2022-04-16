Apr. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

This evening in Mattoon: A few clouds from time to time. Low 32F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Mattoon area. It should reach a brisk 51 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.