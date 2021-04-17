 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Apr. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

Apr. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

{{featured_button_text}}

Mattoon's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mattoon area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News