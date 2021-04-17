Mattoon's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mattoon area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mattoon area. It should reach a pleasant 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees to…
Folks in the Mattoon area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 4…
This evening in Mattoon: Cloudy. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mattoon area. The f…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Partl…
Mattoon's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 37F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Mattoon temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow…
A number of states were hit with severe weather, including damaging and deadly tornado-warned storms, over the weekend.
Folks in the Mattoon area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 66 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. E…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 53 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predic…
Mattoon people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 61 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy …
This evening's outlook for Mattoon: A few clouds. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 44F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Mattoon people will see t…