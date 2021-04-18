Apr. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 42F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Mattoon area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.