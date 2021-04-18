 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Apr. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

Apr. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 42F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Mattoon area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News