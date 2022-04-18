 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

Mattoon's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 32F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Watch from TUE 4:00 AM CDT until TUE 8:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.

