Apr. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Overcast. Low 38F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures in Mattoon will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 42 degrees. 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 92% chance of rain. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

